Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government plans to increase online motorcycle taxi (ojol) fares by 8%-15%, despite concerns that the adjustment will do little to improve driver earnings while potentially adding pressure on consumers.

Director General of Land Transportation at the Ministry of Transportation Aan Suhanan stated that the plan is currently still under study. One of the considerations is the magnitude of its impact on the national economic aspect.