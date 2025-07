Aside from developing various green energy projects, the Panigoro family-owned company is also zeroing in on acquisitions.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) remains committed to supporting Indonesia’s national energy transition agenda by both expanding and strengthening its sustainable business portfolio.

Aside from developing various green energy projects, the Panigoro family-owned company is also zeroing in on acquisitions. Most recently, Medco Energi inked a $425 million deal (approximately IDR 6.9 trillion) with Repsol E&P, S.à.r.l to acquire Fortuna International (Barbados) Inc.