JPMorgan increased BBRI holdings while cutting BMRI and BBCA in Q2 2025; analysts maintain “Buy” on all three stocks.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — American investment bank JPMorgan has been accumulating shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI) shares while trimming down its stake in PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI) and PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) throughout Q2 2025.

According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase & Co purchased a total of 117.42 million BBRI shares between April and June this year at a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of IDR 3,913.62 per share. As of June, JPMorgan’s BBRI holding reached 1.54 billion shares.