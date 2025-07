Edwin Soeryadjaya and Lo Kheng Hong ended the final session of the first half of 2025 by increasing their shareholdings.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Edwin Soeryadjaya and Lo Kheng Hong made strategic share purchases during the final trading session of the first half of 2025.

The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended the semester with a decline, closing at 6,927.679 on 30 June 2025—marking a year-to-date (ytd) correction of 2.15%.