Indonesia’s Data Center Industry Gains Steam After Dubai Investor’s Entry

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s data center industry is poised to see a significant leap forward after data center provider EDGNEX, established by the Dubai-based property giant DAMAC, announced a US$2.3 billion investment (approximately IDR37 trillion) in Indonesia. The deal is expected to make the industry more attractive and give Indonesia an edge to catch up with its neighboring countries.

Indonesian Data Center Association (IDPRO) chairman Hendra Suryakusuma said DAMAC’s entry into Indonesia will catalyze a new wave of AI-based data centers in the country. He added that with its current pace, data center capacity is projected to reach 2.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, a sharp increase from the current 580 megawatts (MW).