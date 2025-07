Indonesia plans to import more US crude oil to ease trade tensions and offset tariffs, while offering REE investment to attract US capital.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pertamina has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based firms to import more oil from the United States in a bid sweeten negotiations for a relief from Washington’s 32% reciprocal tariff on Indonesian goods, according to Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

Pertamina spokesperson Fadjar Djoko Santoso confirmed the import deal with the US, but revealed that Pertamina so far only signed an MoU for crude oil imports.