As H2 2025 rolls in, renowned investors Happy Hapsoro and Lo Kheng Hong hits the ground with big purchases in RAJA and GJTL.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As July 2025 kicks off, the stock market shows signs of recovery thanks to recent upticks in several large-cap banking stocks, with IDX Composite gaining 1.57% over the past five trading days leading up to Thursday (10/7), finally pushing past the level 7,000.

Along with this change of winds, prominent investors Happy Hapsoro and Lo Kheng Hong are reportedly shuffling their portfolios.