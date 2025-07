Some stocks are likely to face pressure from Donald Trump's import tariff policy, but several sectors are still expected to show strong performance throughout 2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — U.S. President Donald Trump's move to impose a 32 percent import tariff on Indonesian goods has delivered a mixed impact on the domestic capital market.

While some stocks are likely to face pressure due to their reliance on exports to the U.S., several sectors are still expected to show strong performance throughout 2025.