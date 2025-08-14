star

Industry Calls on Govt to Rethink B50 Biofuel Program

Indonesia’s palm oil industry warns B50 biofuel plan faces supply, cost, and infrastructure hurdles amid stagnant CPO output and price risks.

M Ryan Hidayatullah & Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 14 Agustus 2025 | 05:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The palm oil industry is calling on the government to reevaluate the planned 50% biofuel-diesel blend program (B50) amid stagnant palm oil production, arguing that increasing biofuel blend from 40% (B40) to 50% will be difficult to achieve and is likely incur impacts.

Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) chairman Eddy Martono warned that the B50 program, which ingredient is derived from palm oil, is generally funded from export levies. At the same time, crude palm oil (CPO) exports are sluggish, meaning if the program is rolled out, forex contributions to the state will take a hit.

