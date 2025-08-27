star

Astra (ASII) Holds the Key to Mega Manunggal Property’s (MMLP) Growth Prospects

The Astra Group has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement to acquire shares in Mega Manunggal Property (MMLP).

Nurbaiti & Alifian Asmaaysi & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 27 Agustus 2025 | 11:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII), through its subsidiary PT Saka Industrial Arjaya, is set to become the controlling shareholder of PT Mega Manunggal Property Tbk. following the acquisition of 83.67 percent of the warehouse company’s shares.

Saka Industrial Arjaya signed a conditional share sale and purchase agreement (CSPA) on Tuesday (22/7/2025) to acquire MMLP shares from PT Suwarna Arta Mandiri, the majority shareholder, along with Bridge Leed Limited and several minority shareholders.

