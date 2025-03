Shares of BBRI and BBCA are showing an upward trend, and big investors are employing their own strategies to capitalize on the momentum.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. (BBCA) have been on an upward trend this week, prompting major investors to adjust their portfolios by either increasing or reducing their holdings.

For instance, BRI's shares closed 4.63% higher at IDR 3,840 per share in yesterday's trading, up from IDR 3,370 per share at the end of last week.