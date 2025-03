Analysts are still confident that coal miners will still pay high dividends despite weaker performance and high coal prices.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal companies might be facing a rough year ahead as global coal prices continue to plummet due to market oversupply, weaker demand from India and China, and renewable energy trends, leading to concerns over shrinking profits from coal trade in 2025.

“The main concern right now comes from the continuing decline in coal prices since October 2024, from around US$150 to about US$100 in March,” said Infovesta Kapital Advisory analyst Ekky Topan on Tuesday (4/3/2025).