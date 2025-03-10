Bisnis Indonesia Premium
The Danantara regulation raises concerns over legal risks, financial stability, corruption potential, and investor confidence. Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

SWF Regulation: What Danantara Overlooked

Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Senin, 10 Maret 2025 | 17:32
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Government Regulation No. 10/2025 has outlined the structure and governance of the Danantara Investment Management Agency, but additional legal instruments are still necessary to address potential risks that could affect this Indonesian investment vehicle in the future.

A report by the Center of Economics and Law Studies (Celios), titled ‘Problems and Legal Risks in the Regulation of the Establishment of Danantara’, revealed a lack of systematic risk regulations in Danantara's management of state-owned bank assets.

