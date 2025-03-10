SWF Regulation: What Danantara Overlooked

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Government Regulation No. 10/2025 has outlined the structure and governance of the Danantara Investment Management Agency, but additional legal instruments are still necessary to address potential risks that could affect this Indonesian investment vehicle in the future.

A report by the Center of Economics and Law Studies (Celios), titled ‘Problems and Legal Risks in the Regulation of the Establishment of Danantara’, revealed a lack of systematic risk regulations in Danantara's management of state-owned bank assets.