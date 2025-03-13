Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investor mengamati pergerakan harga saham di Jakarta, Minggu (13/10/2024). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Foreign Investors Pivot to SBN as Stock Market Slumps

Foreign investors pivot to SBN as the stock market slumps according to rating firms and investment banks’ outlook.
Erta Darwati
Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 13 Maret 2025 | 17:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Foreign investors are likely to pivot to government bonds (SBN) as bond market prospects shine while the stock market turns bearish, according to credit rating firms and investment managers’ outlook on the Indonesian markets.

So far, at least four international organizations, including a global rating agency have released their reports. US-based credit rating firm Fitch Ratings maintained Indonesia’s rating at BBB (triple B) with a stable outlook, noting that the government's debt-to-GDP ratio, which stands at 39.6% as of January 2025, is relatively low.

