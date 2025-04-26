Indonesia Attracts Global Oil & Gas Giants with Untapped Potential

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The global oil and gas industry is likely to eye Indonesia as a target for exploration and investments, thanks to resource availability and its strategic location, being geographically positioned near countries with high demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) such as Japan and China.

During a media briefing ahead of the 2025 IPA Convex on Thursday (24/4), Ruszaidi B. Kahar, senior manager of exploration at Petronas Indonesia, highlighted Indonesia’s abundance of untapped oil and gas potential that likely encourages future exploration activities and longer-term projects with global energy players.