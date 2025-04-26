Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pompa angguk atau pump unit produksi PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk. (BUKK) yang beroperasi di Lapangan Duri PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan, Bengkalis, Riau pada Selasa (9/7/2024). / Bisnis-Wibi Pangestu Pratama

Indonesia Attracts Global Oil & Gas Giants with Untapped Potential

Indonesia remains attractive for global oil and gas firms, offering abundant reserves, strategic location, and improving investment conditions.

Nurbaiti,Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Nurbaiti & Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 26 April 2025 | 15:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The global oil and gas industry is likely to eye Indonesia as a target for exploration and investments, thanks to resource availability and its strategic location, being geographically positioned near countries with high demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) such as Japan and China.

During a media briefing ahead of the 2025 IPA Convex on Thursday (24/4), Ruszaidi B. Kahar, senior manager of exploration at Petronas Indonesia, highlighted Indonesia’s abundance of untapped oil and gas potential that likely encourages future exploration activities and longer-term projects with global energy players.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Ramalan Moncer Kredit Perbankan 2025, BBCA di Barisan Terdepan di Atas BMRI BBNI & BBRI
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Ramalan Moncer Kredit Perbankan 2025, BBCA di Barisan Terdepan di Atas BMRI BBNI & BBRI

Indonesia Attracts Global Oil & Gas Giants with Untapped Potential
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Indonesia Attracts Global Oil & Gas Giants with Untapped Potential

BBCA Looks at Upbeat Outlook Despite Headwinds
English Version
4 jam yang lalu

BBCA Looks at Upbeat Outlook Despite Headwinds

Dapen Jepang Nikmati Puluhan Miliar dari Dividen BNI (BBNI)
Emiten
4 jam yang lalu

Dapen Jepang Nikmati Puluhan Miliar dari Dividen BNI (BBNI)

Singapore Reaps Hundreds of Billions from Mandiri (BMRI) Dividend Windfall
English Version
7 jam yang lalu

Singapore Reaps Hundreds of Billions from Mandiri (BMRI) Dividend Windfall

Berita Premium Lainnya