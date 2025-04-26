BBCA Looks at Upbeat Outlook Despite Headwinds

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Bank Central Asia or BCA (stock ticker BBCA), Indonesia’s largest private bank, is kicking off 2025 with solid performance as the bank posted positive business growth and maintained operational efficiency.

According to BCA’s Q1 earnings report, the company booked a net profit of IDR 14.1 trillion, growing 9.8% year-on-year (YoY). This solid profit was supported by generally healthy business growth as the bank’s loan portfolio grew by 12.6% YoY to IDR 941.2 trillion, mainly driven by corporate and consumer segments.