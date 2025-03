Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Investors are on edge as the IDX Composite (IHSG) continues correcting nearly every day over the past week after last closing at 6,515.63 on Friday (14/3/2025), slipping 1.98% or 131.79 points. On the same day, a total of 205 stocks gained, 384 declined, and 218 stocks moved sideways.

The composite index was down 1.81% over the week of March 10-14, continuing its losing streak despite a brief rebound in the previous week.