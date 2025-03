Barito Pacific Timber, owned and controlled by Prajogo Pangestu, was said to have factories scattered across the country.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s plywood industry is said to be controlled by only 10 conglomerates, with over half of the approximately 125 plants controlled by well-known tycoons.

In the Bisnis Indonesia article titled ‘10 Conglomerates That Dominate Indonesia’s Plywood Industry’ published March 14, 1995, the ten business groups were said to own vast reserves of forest concession rights (HPH) to prop up their supply of wood.