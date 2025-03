Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The inauguration of PT Freeport Indonesia's (PTFI) precious metal refinery (PMR) in Gresik, East Java, by President Prabowo Subianto on Monday (17/3/2025) marks a significant milestone.

This event also serves as a catalyst for PTFI's parent company, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), the world's largest copper producer with gold commodity exposure from the Grasberg mine—one of the largest and most profitable in the world.