The Strategic Rivalry Between Citibank and Standard Chartered

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign banks, Citibank N.A. Indonesia and Standard Chartered Indonesia are locked in increasingly intense strategic competition as they seek to expand their corporate banking market share following the divestment of their consumer businesses.

Citi Indonesia is advancing an institutional banking strategy built on its global network, while Standard Chartered Indonesia is leveraging ESG-focused financing and targeting national strategic sectors to appeal to both large corporate clients and micro-entrepreneurs (UMKM).



Citi Indonesia CEO Batara Sianturi stated that the bank caters to the needs of both foreign institutions operating in Indonesia and local institutions with international operations, providing credit not only for working capital but also for investment and refinancing purposes.



“Citi Indonesia is committed to supporting the country’s economic growth, including by providing credit to companies in our key focus sectors, both domestically and internationally,” he told Bisnis, as quoted on Sunday (10/8/2025).