Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and OJK seek to dispel investor doubts over the IHSG slump as it was seen as a critical moment for stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to a more stable investment climate.

The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) plummeted during the first trading session, Tuesday (19/3/2025), prompting stock exchange authorities to impose a 30-minute trading halt after a 5% drop. The decline extended to 7.11%, bringing the JCI down to 6,011.84. However, it saw a slight recovery in the second session, closing at 6,223.39.