Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Menteri Keuangan Sri Mulyani Indrawati memberikan pemaparan saat konferensi pers APBN KiTa di Jakarta, Kamis (13/3/2025). (Bisnis/Himawan L. Nugraha)

Sri Mulyani and OJK Seek to Dispel Investor Doubts over the IHSG Slump

Sri Mulyani and OJK seek to dispel investor doubts over the IHSG slump.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi,Dionisio Damara Tonce
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 19 Maret 2025 | 13:50
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and OJK seek to dispel investor doubts over the IHSG slump as it was seen as a critical moment for stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to a more stable investment climate.

The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) plummeted during the first trading session, Tuesday (19/3/2025), prompting stock exchange authorities to impose a 30-minute trading halt after a 5% drop. The decline extended to 7.11%, bringing the JCI down to 6,011.84. However, it saw a slight recovery in the second session, closing at 6,223.39.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

MIND ID Group Sets Course for Dividend Strategy
English Version
18 menit yang lalu

MIND ID Group Sets Course for Dividend Strategy

Saham-Saham Emas (ANTM, MDKA, UNTR) Diborong Pemodal Kakap Kala IHSG Amblas
Emiten
43 menit yang lalu

Saham-Saham Emas (ANTM, MDKA, UNTR) Diborong Pemodal Kakap Kala IHSG Amblas

Saratoga Borong Saham MDKA Lagi, Diam-Diam Sudah Serok Ratusan Juta Lembar
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Saratoga Borong Saham MDKA Lagi, Diam-Diam Sudah Serok Ratusan Juta Lembar

Sri Mulyani and OJK Seek to Dispel Investor Doubts over the IHSG Slump
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Sri Mulyani and OJK Seek to Dispel Investor Doubts over the IHSG Slump

Pesta Rekor Baru Harga Buyback Emas Antam 18 Kali Ramadan 2025, Siapa Boncos & Cuan?
Investasi
1 jam yang lalu

Pesta Rekor Baru Harga Buyback Emas Antam 18 Kali Ramadan 2025, Siapa Boncos & Cuan?

Berita Premium Lainnya