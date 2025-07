PT Solusi Sinergi Digital (WIFI) eyes five million homepasses in 12 months and targets 40 million in five years.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Solusi Sinergi Digital (WIFI) eyes five million homepasses in 12 months and targets 40 million in five years, says WIFI president director Yune Marketatmo.

“The focus of this five million homepass is on Java Island first due to its 25 million homepass demand, so we’re prioritizing Java,” Yune told Bisnis on Wednesday last week (9/7).