Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Bumi Serpong Damai’s stock (BSDE) remains in a correction trend year-to-date (YtD), making placing it among the top laggards on IDX Property, the property sector index on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

According to Bloomberg, BSDE closed gains 5.06% at IDR 830 on Tuesday (15/7), but still down 7.26% over the past month. While the stock gained 2.47% over the last three months, it is still down 12.17% YtD and 19.42% over the last 12 months.