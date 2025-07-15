star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Conglomerate Footprints in Startups

Conglomerate Footprints in Startups

The entry of business giants into the startup ecosystem signals a shift in Indonesia’s structure of economic power from capital-intensive to digital economy.

user-profile
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 15 Juli 2025 | 16:53

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian startups are seeing a new wave of investments from conglomerates in recent years, reflecting business giants’ rising appetite in startups not only as profit opportunities but also as part of their business diversification.

Most recently, billionaire Djoko Susanto with a net worth of $3.3 billion (according to Forbes) poured $1 million (approximately IDR 16.23 billion) for a non-controlling equity stake in waste management startup PT Nooveleum Indonesia Investama, through his convenience store chain operator PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (AMRT) or Alfamart.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Obligasi Triliunan Rupiah Siap Masuk Pasar, Trimegah Sekuritas, Bank Mandiri Cs Broker Paling Tajir

Bisnis

14 menit yang lalu

Conglomerate Footprints in Startups

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Target Terbaru Saham BRMS Kala Reli Harga Emas dan Perak Cetak Rekor Tertinggi 14 Tahun

Target Terbaru Saham BRMS Kala Reli Harga Emas dan Perak Cetak Rekor Tertinggi 14 Tahun

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

WIFI Ramps Up Expansion, Eyes Five Million Homepasses in 2025

star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Indonesia’s Strategy to Achieve Ambitious Renewable Goals

star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Strategi Bertahan KRAS dan GGRP vs Serbuan Baja China
Strategi Bertahan KRAS dan GGRP vs Serbuan Baja China
star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Kisi-kisi Tren Startup Masa Kini dari Pemuda RI di Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025
Kisi-kisi Tren Startup Masa Kini dari Pemuda RI di Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025
star Bisnis

4 jam yang lalu

Indonesia Confirms Ongoing Trade Talks with US Officials
Indonesia Confirms Ongoing Trade Talks with US Officials
star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Siap-Siap! Obligasi BUMN, BBRI, BMRI, WIKA Cs Jatuh Tempo Rp43,99 Triliun
Siap-Siap! Obligasi BUMN, BBRI, BMRI, WIKA Cs Jatuh Tempo Rp43,99 Triliun
star Investasi

6 jam yang lalu

Menyusuri Portofolio Bisnis Properti Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Lewat Griya Idola
Menyusuri Portofolio Bisnis Properti Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Lewat Griya Idola
star Konglomerasi

7 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top