Conglomerate Footprints in Startups

The entry of business giants into the startup ecosystem signals a shift in Indonesia’s structure of economic power from capital-intensive to digital economy.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian startups are seeing a new wave of investments from conglomerates in recent years, reflecting business giants’ rising appetite in startups not only as profit opportunities but also as part of their business diversification.

Most recently, billionaire Djoko Susanto with a net worth of $3.3 billion (according to Forbes) poured $1 million (approximately IDR 16.23 billion) for a non-controlling equity stake in waste management startup PT Nooveleum Indonesia Investama, through his convenience store chain operator PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya (AMRT) or Alfamart.