Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) plunged during the first trading session on Tuesday (18/3/2025), prompting the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) to halt trading. Meanwhile, analysts released their latest recommendations for blue-chip banking stocks, including BBCA and its peers.

The IHSG dropped 6.12% to 6,076, marking its lowest level this year. The index has now fallen more than 13% from its 2024 year-end close of 7,079.9.