BlackRock, Dimensional Fund, and American Century Continued Accumulating Gold Stocks

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Amid foreign self-offs that caused the IDX Composite (IHSG) to nosedive on Tuesday (18/3/2025), top investment firms, including BlackRock, continue to accumulate mining stocks related to gold, such as Antam (ANTM), Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA), and United Tractors (UNTR).

Previously, Bloomberg data showed that the IDX Composite closed down 248.56 points or 3.84% at 6,223.39 on Tuesday after moving in the range of 6,011.84-6,465.22. The index’s close on Tuesday marked a year-to-date (YTD) correction of 13.68%.