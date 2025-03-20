Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Investor mengamati layar informasi harga saham di Jakarta, Rabu (5/3/2025). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

BlackRock, Dimensional Fund, and American Century Continued Accumulating Gold Stocks

BlackRock, Dimensional Fund, American Century, and other top investment firms continue accumulating gold stocks like ANTM, MDKA, and UNTR.

Reni Lestari,Dionisio Damara Tonce
Reni Lestari & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 20 Maret 2025 | 16:34
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Amid foreign self-offs that caused the IDX Composite (IHSG) to nosedive on Tuesday (18/3/2025), top investment firms, including BlackRock, continue to accumulate mining stocks related to gold, such as Antam (ANTM), Merdeka Copper Gold (MDKA), and United Tractors (UNTR).

Previously, Bloomberg data showed that the IDX Composite closed down 248.56 points or 3.84% at 6,223.39 on Tuesday after moving in the range of 6,011.84-6,465.22. The index’s close on Tuesday marked a year-to-date (YTD) correction of 13.68%.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Komitmen Kopi Fore Tebar Dividen Usai IPO
Emiten
37 menit yang lalu

Komitmen Kopi Fore Tebar Dividen Usai IPO

Foreign Investor’s Sell-Offs Pressured Indonesian Stocks
English Version
43 menit yang lalu

Foreign Investor’s Sell-Offs Pressured Indonesian Stocks

BlackRock, Dimensional Fund, and American Century Continued Accumulating Gold Stocks
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

BlackRock, Dimensional Fund, and American Century Continued Accumulating Gold Stocks

GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results

Turut Jejak Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Belanja Saham BREN
Emiten
3 jam yang lalu

Turut Jejak Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Belanja Saham BREN

Berita Premium Lainnya