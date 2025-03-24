Telecom Industry Faces Challenges as Competition and Fixed Broadband Expansion Intensify in 2025

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The consolidation of telecommunications operators is expected to have a positive long-term impact on the industry. However, major players like Telkomsel under the Telkom Group (tlkm), Indosat (ISAT), and XL Axiata (EXCL) face at least two key challenges in 2025.

First, the potential stagnation or decline in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), alongside intensified competition for customers, as seen in 2024 performance trends. Second, the increasingly competitive fixed broadband market, driven by the entry of new players and aggressive pricing strategies.