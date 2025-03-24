Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Residents search for information about Danantara using gadgets in Jakarta, Monday (3/24/2025). Business/Himawan L Nugraha

Indonesia Transfers Stake in Krakatau Steel and Wijaya Karya to Danantara

After having inaugurated on February 24, 2025, Danantara has started taking over stake ownerships of state-owned companies.

Dionisio Damara Tonce,Fahmi Ahmad Burhan,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Dionisio Damara Tonce , Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Senin, 24 Maret 2025 | 19:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Just ahead of the swearing-in of Danantara’s officials, state-owned firms PT Krakatau Steel (KRAS) and PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) have officially been transferred under the control of the newly-minted sovereign wealth fund.

In a letter dated on the same day Danantara is slated to announce its board members on Monday (24/3/2025), both Krakatau Steel and Wijaya Karja announced the change in controlling shareholder to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia, the firm appointed as Danantara’s operational holding.

