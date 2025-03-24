Indonesia Transfers Stake in Krakatau Steel and Wijaya Karya to Danantara

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Just ahead of the swearing-in of Danantara’s officials, state-owned firms PT Krakatau Steel (KRAS) and PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) have officially been transferred under the control of the newly-minted sovereign wealth fund.

In a letter dated on the same day Danantara is slated to announce its board members on Monday (24/3/2025), both Krakatau Steel and Wijaya Karja announced the change in controlling shareholder to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia, the firm appointed as Danantara’s operational holding.