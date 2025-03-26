Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pegawai melayani nasabah di kantor cabang BRI, Jakarta, Selasa (20/2/2024). (Bisnis/Himawan L. Nugraha)

Newly-Minted BRI Top Exec Hery Gunardi to Start Tenure at Full Steam

Hery Gunadi starts his appointment as BRI’s top executive facing a sluggish MSME segment and imminent start of a government initiative on village cooperatives.

Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 26 Maret 2025 | 08:45
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Hery Gunardi, newly-appointed president director of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI), will not be starting his tenure with smooth sailing as the bank faces a sluggish MSME segment and the imminent establishment of the Red and White village cooperatives, a government initiative slated for launch this mid-year.

Hery takes the mantle of BRI’s top executive from Sunarso, who had held the position for two terms since his appointment at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGMS) on September 2, 2019, then reappointed in the annual general meeting of shareholders on March 13, 2023.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Laba Solid Mitra Keluarga (MIKA) dan Manuver Vanguard
Emiten
27 menit yang lalu

Laba Solid Mitra Keluarga (MIKA) dan Manuver Vanguard

Ramalan Anyar Dampak Tarif Trump ke Ekonomi Asia
Bisnis
42 menit yang lalu

Ramalan Anyar Dampak Tarif Trump ke Ekonomi Asia

Newly-Minted BRI Top Exec Hery Gunardi to Start Tenure at Full Steam
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Newly-Minted BRI Top Exec Hery Gunardi to Start Tenure at Full Steam

Tipisnya Peluang Lebaran Dongkrak Perekonomian Kuartal I/2025
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Tipisnya Peluang Lebaran Dongkrak Perekonomian Kuartal I/2025

Lo Kheng Hong Belanja Saham GJTL Jelang Lebaran 2025
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Belanja Saham GJTL Jelang Lebaran 2025

Berita Premium Lainnya