Newly-Minted BRI Top Exec Hery Gunardi to Start Tenure at Full Steam

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Hery Gunardi, newly-appointed president director of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI), will not be starting his tenure with smooth sailing as the bank faces a sluggish MSME segment and the imminent establishment of the Red and White village cooperatives, a government initiative slated for launch this mid-year.

Hery takes the mantle of BRI’s top executive from Sunarso, who had held the position for two terms since his appointment at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGMS) on September 2, 2019, then reappointed in the annual general meeting of shareholders on March 13, 2023.