Vanguard Adds Stake in Mitra Keluarga After Double-Digit Profit Growth

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The market has responded positively to healthcare company PT Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat (MIKA) after the company booked solid profit growth in the full year 2024. Most recently, US-based investment giant Vanguard was observed to add its stake in the hospital network operator, while BlackRock sold a small amount of its stake.

MIKA closed at IDR 2,310 (+7.94%) on Tuesday (25/3), still down by 9.77% year-to-date (YTD) despite posting a 25.13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit from IDR 916.13 billion in 2023 to IDR 1.14 trillion in 2024.