Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major banking groups classified under Core Capital Category IV (KBMI IV) are preparing to distribute dividends to shareholders following the 2025 Eid holiday or Eid al-Fitr 1446 H.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI), for instance, it has approved a dividend payout of IDR 43.5 trillion, equivalent to IDR 466.18 per share, during its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS).