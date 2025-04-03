Danantara’s Investment Return So Far: BBRI Yields Biggest Profit, GIAA the Largest Loss

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s wealth fund Danantara now officially controls 13 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) after shares owned by the state were transferred to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI) via payment-in-kind (inbreng), as part of establishing Danantara’s operational holding.

Of the 13 SOEs now under Danantara, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI) saw the biggest gain since the state’s last transaction involving the bank while conversely, PT Garuda Indonesia (GIAA) saw the biggest drop.