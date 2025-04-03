Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investors watch stock price information screens in Jakarta. BBRI brings potential the highest profit to Danantara, while Garuda Indonesia causes the biggest financial loss. Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Danantara’s Investment Return So Far: BBRI Yields Biggest Profit, GIAA the Largest Loss

BBRI brings potential the highest profit to Danantara, while Garuda Indonesia causes the biggest financial loss.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso, Dionisio Damara Tonce
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 3 April 2025 | 17:14
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s wealth fund Danantara now officially controls 13 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) after shares owned by the state were transferred to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI) via payment-in-kind (inbreng), as part of establishing Danantara’s operational holding.

Of the 13 SOEs now under Danantara, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI) saw the biggest gain since the state’s last transaction involving the bank while conversely, PT Garuda Indonesia (GIAA) saw the biggest drop.

