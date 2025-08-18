Prabowo’s 2026 Efficiency Drive to Finance Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) Program

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Prabowo Subianto has set a higher economic growth target of 5.4 percent for 2026, compared with an estimated 5 percent expansion this year. The government plans to boost spending on key populist programs while narrowing the fiscal deficit by sharply cutting transfers to regional administrations.

One of the biggest spending priorities will be the Free Nutritional Meals (MBG) program, with a budget of IDR 335 trillion—more than four times the 2025 ceiling. The education budget will also rise to IDR 757.8 trillion, up from this year’s projected IDR 690.1 trillion, to fund the construction of new public schools and renovation of existing facilities.