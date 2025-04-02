Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Investor mengamati layar informasi harga saham di Jakarta, Rabu (5/3/2025). Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1

Despite stock market’s across-the-board slump so far, some of the most liquid small-mid cap stocks managed to post positive performance in Q1/2025.

M. Nurhadi Pratomo, Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 2 April 2025 | 20:40
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — IDX Small-Mid Cap (SMC) Liquid index closed down 15.47% year-to-date (ytd) on Wednesday (2/4), a deeper drop than IDX Composite and LQ45 which declined by 8.04% and 11.15%, respectively.

According to Bloomberg, several stocks in IDX SMC Liquid managed to post a positive performance in Q1/2025 despite the decline, with top gainers being companies such as PT Surya Citra Media (SCMA), PT Triputra Agro Persada (TAPG), and PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra Indonesia (LSIP).

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1
English Version
10 jam yang lalu

Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun
Emiten
10 jam yang lalu

Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN, TPIA, CUAN dan BRPT) Siap Buyback Saham Rp5 Triliun

Alarm Bisnis Ritel Modern Muncul dari Lulu Hypermarket
Bisnis
10 jam yang lalu

Alarm Bisnis Ritel Modern Muncul dari Lulu Hypermarket

Leading Automakers to Hold Ground in HEV Market Against Chinese Competitors
English Version
11 jam yang lalu

Leading Automakers to Hold Ground in HEV Market Against Chinese Competitors

Amunisi Tambahan Bumi Resources (BRMS), Emiten Emas Kongsi Bakrie dan Salim
Emiten
11 jam yang lalu

Amunisi Tambahan Bumi Resources (BRMS), Emiten Emas Kongsi Bakrie dan Salim

Berita Premium Lainnya