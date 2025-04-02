Best Small-Mid Cap Stocks in Q1

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — IDX Small-Mid Cap (SMC) Liquid index closed down 15.47% year-to-date (ytd) on Wednesday (2/4), a deeper drop than IDX Composite and LQ45 which declined by 8.04% and 11.15%, respectively.

According to Bloomberg, several stocks in IDX SMC Liquid managed to post a positive performance in Q1/2025 despite the decline, with top gainers being companies such as PT Surya Citra Media (SCMA), PT Triputra Agro Persada (TAPG), and PT Perusahaan Perkebunan London Sumatra Indonesia (LSIP).