ACES Retail Strategy Amid Weakening Purchasing Power

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia Tbk. (ACES) still has room to extend its positive performance into 2025, despite the ongoing headwinds facing retail issuers amid weakening consumer purchasing power.

This challenge has been evident in the country’s broader economic landscape during Q1 2025. Early signs of pressure on household spending were reflected in data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), which reported annual deflation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2025.