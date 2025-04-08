LNG Replacement Project ‘Not a Feasible Investment’, Experts Claim

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is moving to push the coal gasification project, an initiative aimed at replacing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with dimethyl ether (DME), as a key priority in Indonesia’s downstreaming program, as last reflected in the project’s inclusion among sovereign fund Danantara’s investments.

However, experts are urging policymakers to reconsider the move, calling it an unviable investment and that the country stands to lose out from the project due to the disproportionate amount between investment and return generated.