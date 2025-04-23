Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Auto Industry Remains Upbeat After LG’s Exit from EV Battery Project

Indonesia’s automotive industry express a cautious optimism about the EV market’s future after LG Energy Solution pulled out from a major investment.

Rizqi Rajendra
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 23 April 2025 | 18:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s automotive industry is facing uncertain future after South Korea’s LG Energy Solution pulled out from a major investment to develop electric vehicle battery. Despite this news, industry players expressed a cautious optimism about the EV market’s future.

The LG-led consortium recently pulled out from a 11 trillion won deal (approximately IDR 130.7 trillion) with the Indonesian government to establish EV supply chain, citing a shift in industrial landscape due to a temporary slowdown in global EV demand. The South Korean firm decision to withdraw was reportedly made after a consultation with the government.

