More Opportunities in Unilever Indonesia (UNVR)

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Non-cyclical consumer firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. (UNVR) ended Q1/2025 with improving performance after posting sluggish earnings in the previous quarters amid purchasing power slump and boycotts. The company booked a net profit of IDR 1.23 trillion in Q1, down 14.57% year-on-year (YoY) but significantly grew by 244.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

On the top line, Unilever recorded net sales of IDR 9.46 trillion in the first three months of this year, a decline of 6.1% YoY but rising by 21.6% QoQ. UNVR’s sales were contributed by the home and personal care segment, which booked IDR 5.86 trillion or 61.9% of total sales, while the foods and refreshment segment contributed IDR 3.61 trillion or 38.1%. Geographically, domestic sales still dominated, reaching IDR 9.14 trillion, while the export segment contributed IDR 322.7 billion.