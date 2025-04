Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Palm oil producers are carrying out their expansions this year amid a stable performance outlook, all while riding the high of Indonesia’s win in the WTO dispute against the EU on palm oil biofuel curbs.

One such farm, Astra Group’s PT Astra Agro Lestari (AALI), has reportedly earmarked IDR 1.4 trillion–1.5 trillion for this year for palm oil replanting, according to company director Tingning Sukowignjo.