Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Mining contractors are accelerating business expansion by preparing large-scale capital expenditures as a strategy to boost performance this year.

One such expansion move is being made by PT ABM Investama Tbk. (ABMM) which earmarked a capital expenditure (capex) worth US$160 million (approximately IDR2.69 trillion). ABM Investama’s president director Achmad Ananda Djajanegara explained that this year’s capex will be used to support the company’s expansion plans.