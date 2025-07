Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Barito Group’s PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN) is set for a 1:10 stock split after the company shareholders greenlit the plan earlier on June 30, followed by approval by the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) via Letter No. S-07819/BEI.PP1/07-2025, dated July 7, 2025.

The split will bring the nominal value of CUAN shares from IDR 200 to IDR 20 and increase the amount of issued and paid-up shares from 11.24 billion shares to 112.41 billion shares.