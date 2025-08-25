MIKA, HEAL, Face Pressure from BPJS Kesehatan Premiums Hike

BPJS premium hike could reduce patient access among lower-income segments, which may impact hospital issuers’ EBITDA margins.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government’s plan to gradually raise BPJS Kesehatan (Social Security Agency for Health) premiums is viewed as a potential headwind for healthcare stocks, particularly hospital and pharmaceutical companies, which could impact investor outlook despite the sector’s continued resilience.

Infovesta Utama Investment Analyst Ekky Topan highlighted that the premium hike could reduce patient access among lower-income segments, which may impact hospital issuers’ EBITDA margins due to an anticipated decline in BPJS patient volumes and thus affect investor returns.