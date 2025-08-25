Ace Hardware to Possibly Return as ACES’ Competitor

ACES might see complications ahead with the possible return of the American hardware brand in Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia (ACES), who previously operated Ace Hardware stores in Indonesia under a licensing agreement, might see complications ahead with the possible return of the American hardware brand, this time as a competitor via PT Mitra Adiperkasa (MAPI).

PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia held its license for Ace Hardware up until the end of 2024, at which point ACES released the license and re-branded its hardware retail business under the name AZKO. But Ace Hardware might make a comeback still, via a partnership agreement with MAPI to bring the brand back into Indonesia.