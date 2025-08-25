star

Indonesia Govt Tightens Tax Grip on Corporates and the Super-Rich

Indonesia to tighten tax monitoring on corporates and wealthy individuals in 2026 to boost revenue, targeting IDR 2,347.7T tax income

Sri Mas Sari - Bisnis.com

Senin, 25 Agustus 2025 | 15:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Starting next year, the government will be ramping up its taxation monitoring on corporate groups and high wealth individuals (HWIs), as outlined in the 2026 fiscal note and draft state budget. However, as it turns out, this kind of strategy is not new.

According to Prianto Budi Saptono, chair of the Indonesian Tax Consultants Association, this kind of specific monitoring have long been implemented by the taxation authorities via large and medium taxpayers offices (KPP Besar and Madya).

