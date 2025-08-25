Analysts Upbeat on Indofood (INDF) Second-Half Outlook

Indofood (INDF) is optimistic about the second half of 2025, with increased purchasing power thanks to government spending.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Salim Group’s consumer goods giant PT Indofood Sukses Makmur (INDF) may see a silver lining in the second half with anticipated improvement in purchasing power thanks to higher government spending, after a challenging first half due to declining consumer confidence and global market fluctuations.

In terms of stock performance, INDF is in a correction trend throughout August but remains in the green year-to-date (YtD). The stock closed down 0.95% at IDR 7,850 last week, and has dropped 5.99% over the past month.