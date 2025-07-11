Indonesia Faces Uphill Battle in Debt Servicing

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government must still disburse IDR295.8 trillion in H2/2025 to cover this year’s debt interest obligations amid continued fluctuations in the rupiah and shifts in government bond yields.

Data from the Government Report on the State Budget for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 shows that IDR257.1 trillion in interest payments on both domestic and external debt had been realized between January and June. This figure represents 46.5 percent of the IDR552.9 trillion debt interest ceiling set for the year, marking a 7.1 percent increase from the same period in 2024.