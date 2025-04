Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several technology firms reported improved performance and rising profits in Q1/2025, driven by strategic business diversification aimed at boosting revenue streams.

In its latest financial report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. (GOTO) continued to show signs of recovery, narrowing its net loss to IDR 367 billion in Q1/2025—a 61 percent improvement from the IDR 937 billion loss posted in the same period last year.