Bisnis.com, Jakarta – PT Hartadinata Abadi Tbk. (HRTA) delivered strong performance in Q1/2025, with notable support from PT Pegadaian (Persero) contributing to the gold and jewelry issuer's success.

According to its financial report, HRTA achieved a net profit of IDR 149.75 billion in Q1/2025, reflecting a significant 45.82% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to IDR 102.70 billion in the same period last year.