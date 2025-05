Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property issuers are facing a tough challenge at the start of this year. Along with sluggish purchasing power, high benchmark interest rates have impacted the performance growth of several issuers.

This challenge is reflected in the marketing sales performance of property issuers, which has been less than encouraging in Q1/2025. Furthermore, the performance of the property sector index remains in the red, currently standing at 737.35, down 2.57% year-to-date (YtD).