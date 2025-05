Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Business tycoon Edwin Soeryadjaya is known for his active investment approachthrough PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya (SRTG) and K3 Ventures, not only providing capital but also engaging in the development of strategic portfolios to create sustainable added value.

Most recently, the company founded by Kuok Meng Xiong, the grandson of Malaysia’s richest man Robert Kuok, led a $7 million Series A funding round in Rekosistem, a Jakarta-based waste management startup.